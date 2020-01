Clemson got a gutty performance from guard Clyde Trapp and a career-high 32 points from Tevin Mack as the Tigers rallied to beat Syracuse, 71-70, Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Trapp made the game-winning basket with 2.3 seconds to play to lift the Tigers to the dramatic victory, while also snapping the Orange’s five-game winning streak.

The Clemson Insider’s Bart Boatwright was on hand to capture all the action in his exciting photo gallery. LINK