8 Tigers earn record-tying All-ACC academic selections

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its annual All-ACC Academic Team on Thursday, with members of Clemson’s 14-1 ACC Championship squad accounting for a program-record-tying eight selections.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. After meeting those prerequisites, athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Clemson’s 2019 All-ACC Academic Team selections are included below:

NAME POS. CLASS MAJOR Justin Foster DE Jr. Construction Science and Management Trevor Lawrence QB So. Marketing Diondre Overton WR Gr. Athletic Leadership Sean Pollard OL Sr. History James Skalski LB *Jr. Communication Chad Smith LB *Gr. Communication, Technology and Society Will Spiers P *Jr. Construction Science and Management K’Von Wallace S Sr. Communication

Clemson’s eight All-ACC Academic Team selections tie the 2017 squad for the most in program history, one ahead of the seven selections recorded by the 2009 and 2018 squads. Clemson has now had at least three All-ACC Academic selections in 13 consecutive seasons.

The eight members selected have already accounted for a combined six degrees from Clemson, including both an undergraduate and Master’s degree earned by Smith and undergraduate degrees earned by Overton, Pollard, Skalski and Wallace.

Among Clemson’s eight selections are five repeat honorees. The 2019 selection was the third of Pollard’s career, making him one of only 17 players in school history to be an All-ACC Academic Team honoree at least three times. Lawrence, Skalski, Spiers and Wallace all earned their second career selections.

The selections of Foster, Overton and Smith all represented their first career All-ACC Academic Team honors. Overton and Smith both accomplished the feat in the midst of graduate studies in 2019.

Five of the players selected — Lawrence, Pollard, Smith, Spiers and Wallace — were ambassadors with Clemson’s P.A.W. Journey program, which cultivates leadership in football student-athletes through personal growth, life skills and professional development.

