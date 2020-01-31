Could former Clemson star sit out the 2020 season?

There is a possibility Sammy Watkins might take the 2020 football season off. That’s what the former Clemson wide receiver said Thursday as he was talking to reporters in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Watkins of course plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, who is playing in its first Super Bowl in 50 years. The former Tiger punched the Chiefs’ ticket to Super Bowl LIV when he caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter of their AFC Championship win over the Tennessee Titans.

According to a story on ESPN, Watkins will be entering the third and final season of his contract with the Chiefs in 2020. He is scheduled to make $14 million next season, but none of it is guaranteed. The Chiefs would take a $7 million salary-cap hit if Watkins is released.

Watkins said he isn’t sure what he is going to do just yet, but the results of Sunday’s Super Bowl could play a role in his decision.

“If it suits me and my family and [meets] my needs, for sure,” Watkins said when asked if will return to Kansas City next year. “But I’m really in a different space right now. I don’t know what I’m going to do. If we win it, I might chill out. I might sit out a year. You just never know.

“Not retiring, but I might just want to rest up and chill. I don’t know. I don’t want to say I’m going to do something, but you never know. I might want to go somewhere else and create another Super Bowl team. So, it’s just all about how I’m feeling. I’ve got to sit down with my family, my parents and grandparents and everybody and just see what I want to do.”

Watkins played a big part in helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl when he caught seven passes for 114 yards in the AFC Championship Game. In the regular season, Watkins caught 52 passes for 673 yards and scored three touchdowns, while playing in 14 games.

In the playoffs, so far, he has 12 receptions for 190 yards. He caught four passes for 114 yards against New England in last year’s AFC Championship Game.

Watkins finished his Clemson career with a school record 240 receptions for a record 3,391 yards. He is also tied for the career record for receiving touchdowns with 27.

A three-time All-American at Clemson, Watkins set single-season records with 101 receptions for 1,464 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his last Clemson game, the same stadium he will play in on Sunday, he set an Orange Bowl and Clemson single-game record with 16 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns in leading Clemson to a 40-35 win over Ohio State in the 2014 Orange Bowl Classic. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player afterward.

As a freshman, Watkins was a First-Team All-American after setting freshman and overall records for a wide receiver in his first year. In catching a then single-season best 82 catches for a record 1,219 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2011, Watkins helped the Clemson program win its first ACC Championship in 20 years.