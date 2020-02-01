Tigers played horrible in loss to Wake Forest

Wake Forest used a 16-0 run from the end of the first half through the first 4:35 of the second half to gain control of the game, downing Clemson, 56-44, Saturday at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Clemson fell to 11-10 overall and 5-6 in the ACC with loss, while Wake improved to 10-11 and 3-8 in the ACC. The 44 points were a season-low for the Tigers. The previous low was 45 points in a loss to Yale on Dec. 22.

The Tigers used a 9-0 run of their own to get back in the game, making it a 36-28 score with 13:29 to play in the game. However, Clemson got no closer than eight points the rest of the night.

The story of the game was Clemson’s inability to make baskets. The Tigers were just 18-59 (30.5 percent) from the field and just 4-21 (19.0 percent) from three-point range. They also turned the ball over 15 times.

Wake had a 16-4 advantage off turnovers, though it turned the ball over 13 times itself.

While Clemson was cold, the Demon Deacons got hot in the second half. Guard Andrien White made all four of his three-pointers in the second half. He finished the night with a game-high 17 points, which all came in the second half.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 15 points on 6-16 shooting. No one else scored more than seven and that came from John Newman.

Clemson had no offense in the first half, either, making just 8-29 shots and was 1-11 from three-point range. Simms scored 10 first half points and was 4-10 from the field. The rest of the team was 4-19 in the opening 20 minutes, as five of the other points came from Newman.

Tevin Mack, who scored a career-high 32 points in a win against Syracuse this past Tuesday, had just two points on Saturday. He was just 1-9 from the floor and 0-4 from behind the arc.

Clyde Trapp, who also had a career night against Syracuse by scoring 17 points to go with six assists, had just four points and spent most of the night on the bench in foul trouble. He played just 17 minutes against the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest led just 22-19 at halftime, as both teams struggled to shoot the ball in the first half. But Demon Deacons’ 16-0 run allowed it to extend the lead to 36-19 with 15:53 to go. Clemson got no closer than eight points after the run.

Wake used an 13-2 run to take its biggest lead of the night, 20 points, at 55-35 with 2:25 to play.

Clemson will play at Virginia (7 p.m.) on Wednesday.