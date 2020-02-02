Super Bowl is likely Watkins’ last game at Kansas City

Though Sammy Watkins is locked in on trying to help Kansas City win its first Super Bowl in 50 years, the Chiefs already seem ready to move on without him next season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday the Chiefs are more likely to trade or release the former Clemson wide receiver than extend his contract.

In the last couple of days, Watkins has told reporters at the Super Bowl he would like to stay in Kansas City if he can. He even mentioned the possibility of taking a pay cut in order to keep working for the team and head coach Andy Reid.

Watkins also indicated, he might consider taking a year off from the game if he can’t comeback to Kansas City, especially if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV tonight in Miami. They play San Francisco at 6:30 p.m.

This is Kansas City’s first trip to the Super Bowl since winning Super IV as part of the 1969 season. That is also the last time the Chiefs played in a Super Bowl.

Once the Super Bowl is over, Watkins will be entering the third and final season of his contract with the Chiefs. He is scheduled to make $14 million next season, but none of it is guaranteed. The Chiefs would take a $7 million salary-cap hit if Watkins is released.

But none of that matters right now. Watkins’ focus is squarely on performing well in Super Bowl LIV.

“I can’t wait. Locked in. Eyes on the prize,” he said on Instagram Saturday night. “I worked my entire life for this special day. Game day ready. Let’s goooo!”

The former Tiger punched the Chiefs’ ticket to Super Bowl LIV when he caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter of their AFC Championship win over the Tennessee Titans.

Watkins played a big part in helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl when he caught seven passes for 114 yards in the AFC Championship Game. In the regular season, Watkins caught 52 passes for 673 yards and scored three touchdowns, while playing in 14 games.

In this year’s playoffs, so far, he has 12 receptions for 190 yards. He caught four passes for 114 yards against New England in last year’s AFC Championship Game.

