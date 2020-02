Chase Brice announced his transfer destination just a little bit before the Super Bowl got underway. Brice, who took an official visit to Duke this weekend, announced he will head to Duke.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Brice’s decision to transfer to Duke.

DUKE FOOTBALL IS BACK!!!!!! https://t.co/7vr9oAgXMT — Ball Durham (@Ball_Durham) February 2, 2020

Congratulations Chase and good luck brother. https://t.co/TyJh4BbGEk — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 2, 2020

Getting the jersey ASAP! Can’t wait to see 7 get to it💙🗣 https://t.co/cI8NEDOsPg — Austin Bryant (@_austinbryant7) February 2, 2020