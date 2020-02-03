What They Are Saying: Sammy Watkins impact on Super Bowl LIV

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins made a big impact for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Sunday night in Miami.

Watkins caught five passes in the game for 98 yards, including a 38-yard catch to set up the game-winning touchdown with 3:44 to play in the Chiefs’ 31-20 come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Watkins’ 38-yard catch over Richard Sherman moved the football to the 49ers’ 10-yard line. Kansas City scored the game-winner three plays later on a Damien Williams’ 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Here is what us being said about Watkins’ performance on Twitter.

"We did it, man. We did it for coach Reid, this organization…It's one of the best feelings I've ever had."@sammywatkins reflects on winning #SBLIV 📺: @NFLGameDay Prime on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/6KZGTtUQdO — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 3, 2020

🎯 @sammywatkins is captain clutch!! Absolutely turns it on when Mahomes needs him most in big moments!! pic.twitter.com/pdfatYSVYj — Super Bowl Champions (@Mahomes_Fans) February 3, 2020

Two weeks ago, Davante Adams burned Richard Sherman in the NFC Championship using a quick jab to the right off the line. Sammy Watkins used the same release and route in the #SuperBowl to put the Chiefs within scoring distance. pic.twitter.com/dOWKu2xWPV — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs' Sammy Watkins completes redemption tour with championship https://t.co/nHhKNKuiWv — PB Post Sports (@pbpsports) February 3, 2020

Twitter is roasting Richard Sherman for getting burned by Sammy Watkins https://t.co/o7HMtdRjWg via @forthewin — PETEROCK.COM (@PeteRock) February 3, 2020

Sammy Watkins out here bullying Richard Sherman on national television. pic.twitter.com/EyPAr4pTRk — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) February 3, 2020

