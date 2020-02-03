What They Are Saying: Sammy Watkins impact on Super Bowl LIV

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins made a big impact for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV Sunday night in Miami.
Watkins caught five passes in the game for 98 yards, including a 38-yard catch to set up the game-winning touchdown with 3:44 to play in the Chiefs’ 31-20 come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Watkins’ 38-yard catch over Richard Sherman moved the football to the 49ers’ 10-yard line. Kansas City scored the game-winner three plays later on a Damien Williams’ 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.
Here is what us being said about Watkins’ performance on Twitter.
A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame