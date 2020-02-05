Clemson dominating the ACC on field and recruiting trail

Clemson continues to dominate the ACC not only on the football field, but the recruiting trail as well.

Entering today’s National Signing Day, the Tigers owned the second-highest ranked 2020 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals and the No. 3 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Going into National Signing Day, no other ACC team had a 2020 class ranked in the top 16 of the 247Sports Composite rankings. Miami was No. 17 entering the day, followed by North Carolina at No. 18 and Florida State at No. 20.

At the start of NSD, only four of the other 10 teams in the conference occupied a spot in the top 50 of the 247Sports Composite rankings: Georgia Tech (No. 26), NC State (No. 39), Louisville (No. 40) and Pittsburgh (No. 46).

Breaking down the ACC’s 2020 recruiting classes further, Clemson was the only team in the league entering NSD with a five-star prospect on board – the Tigers have five of them, while the rest of the ACC has zero.

Clemson also has 12 four-star prospects in its 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite, three more than any other team in the conference had heading into NSD.

The Tigers’ average star rating according to Rivals is 3.91, third best in the country behind Georgia (4.04) and Alabama (3.96). Miami had the ACC’s second highest average star rating entering NSD at 3.57 (12th highest nationally).

Clemson’s superiority in ACC recruiting is nothing new, as the Tigers finished with the ACC’s top-ranked signing class in 2018 and 2019 as well, while they are on pace to do so again in the next cycle with a 2021 class that currently ranks No. 2 nationally.

Recruiting rankings such as these do not translate directly into on-field achievement. However, they do matter and there is a correlation between success on the recruiting trail and success on the gridiron.

Clemson has captured five consecutive ACC Championships, and based on the way the Tigers continue to recruit, it doesn’t look like they are ready to hand over their conference crown any time soon.

