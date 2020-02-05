Tigers off to a roaring start with their 2021 class

While many college football programs around the country have been focused on finishing out their 2020 signing classes ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, Clemson has already begun stacking up a bunch of top-tier talent in its 2021 recruiting class.

With their 2020 signing class all but wrapped up after the early signing period in December, the Tigers are well ahead of the game with recruiting for the next cycle.

As of Wednesday’s National Signing Day for 2020 prospects, Clemson owns the nation’s No. 2-ranked 2021 recruiting class behind only Ohio State, which currently has one more commitment.

The Tigers have nine total commits, second most in the country, and eight of those are ranked among the top 151 prospects nationally according to the 247Sports Composite: defensive end Korey Foreman (No. 1 overall), wide receiver Beaux Collins (No. 34), defensive end Cade Denhoff (No. 90), offensive lineman Marcus Tate (No. 93), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (No. 104), tight end Jake Briningstool (No. 110), center Ryan Linthicum (No. 142) and wide receiver Dacari Collins (No. 151).

Foreman is a consensus five-star recruit, while the other aforementioned players are all rated as four-stars.

Foreman is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals in addition to the 247Sports Composite. Assuming he signs with the Tigers, it will mark the third time in the last four recruiting cycles that Clemson has inked the nation’s No. 1 prospect (Trevor Lawrence, 2018; Bryan Bresee, 2020).

Clemson’s lowest-ranked 2021 commit, running back Phil Mafah, is still well regarded as a four-star recruit and the No. 233 overall prospect in the country per the 247Sports Composite.

By comparison, Ohio State’s current No. 1-ranked 2021 class includes a pair of three-stars ranked outside of the nation’s top 350 prospects, so the case can be made that the Tigers’ class is better from top to bottom.

In fact, Clemson is the only school ranked in the top 13 of the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2021 class that does not have at least one three-star prospect on board as it stands now.

According to Rivals, Clemson’s average star rating of 4.11 for the 2021 class is tops in the country ahead of Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, all of which currently own star ratings of exactly 4.0.

After signing one of the nation’s top 2020 classes, the Tigers are off to a roaring start with their 2021 class that looks like it will be special as well.

A great gift for any Clemson fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame