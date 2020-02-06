Clemson continues to move ahead with investments in its football program

Clemson continues to be progressive with its football program and it is not just about paying its coaches, though it pays them well.

On Thursday, after the compensation committee on Clemson’s Board of Trustees approved the Tigers’ 10 on-field assistants will get raises that will bring their salaries to a combined $8.145 million in 2020, athletic director Dan Radakovich also spoke about the different ways the program is staying progressive as it continues to thrive to be best in the country.

The Tigers have cemented themselves as one of the best programs in college football. Since the start of the 2015 season, Clemson has posted a 69-5 record, played in the College Football Playoff every year, played for the national championship in four of those five years and won the national championship twice.

“I think our investments in the program continue to move ahead,” Radakovich said from the Madren Center in Clemson.

Clemson continues to move ahead by improving their existing facilities. Currently, the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex are getting a new drainage system put in which will help it stay dry on days like Thursday when the Clemson area was pounded by heavy rain showers.

The new turf will be natural grass, but it will be the same drainage system Clemson uses at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for baseball and at Historic Riggs Field for men’s and women’s soccer.

There is also an expansion to the Applied Science Laboratory at the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

“I think our investments in the program continue to move ahead,” Radakovich said. “If you drive by the Reeves Center right now, our practice fields are being redone. We are moving forward with a project that will go to Phase 2 approval in front of our board in April, which will be a $68 million renovation into Memorial Stadium.”

At Memorial Stadium, Clemson plans to redo of the locker room under the WestZone area for its game day as well as seating opportunities within the stadium and a new video board on the east side of the stadium.

“So, we continue to look at things to keep our program out front,” Radakovich said. “There is the Clemson Applied Science Laboratory project we are looking at. It kinda started a few years ago as just a little nook-and-cranny corner and our student athletes really enjoy that. Coach Swinney and Alex Bina, who runs that, have seen the fruits of that so we are going to expand that area over the next 12 months.

“So little things from a dollars magnitude standpoint are really allowing us to stay at the forefront of what is important to our current student athletes and what may be important to perspective student athletes.”

