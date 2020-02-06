Clemson wanted to show Elliott they were committed to him

When Dabo Swinney sat down with Dan Radakovich a couple of weeks ago following the conclusion of the 2019 football season, the Clemson football coach stressed how important it was to make Tony Elliott one of the highest paid assistant coaches in the country.

Since becoming the co-coordinator and the main play caller at the end of the 2014 season, Clemson has produced a 70-5 record and has consistently been ranked in the top 15 in both scoring and total offense. The last two years, the Tigers have ranked in the top 5, including 43.9 points and 528.7 yards per game in 2019, which ranked fourth and fifth nationally.

“I think from the standpoint on this staff and the work Tony has done the last couple of year in a co-coordinator role, it was market, it was deserved and it was something that was very much on Dabo’s radar when he and I sat down,” Radakovich said. “So, we are really happy we were able to get this salary pulled together for him to stay here and that the board was with us and was able to approve that.”

The Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a new deal for Elliott on Thursday which is worth $5.1 over the next three years, including $1.6 million this coming season.

In 2019, Elliott made $1 million, which was tied for 20th nationally among all assistant coaches, according to USA TODAY Sports. Elliott’s raise will now rank him as the second highest paid offensive coordinator in the country, behind Texas’ Mike Yurcich who will make $1.7 million in 2020.

The raise moves Elliott into the top 10 nationally overall for assistant coaches. He moves into seventh place overall, just ahead of Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who is currently making $1.55 million.

Sarkisian was the highest paid offensive coordinator in 2019.

“Tony is an incredibly loyal individual and he loves Clemson. He is a Clemson man,” Radakovich said. “This just starts to talk about that commitment from Clemson back to Tony and his family.”

Elliott will make a total compensation of $1.6 million for 2020-’21. His salary will then increase to $1.7 million for the 2021-’22 year and to $1.8 million for 2022-’23 academic year.

The deal also gives Elliott a vehicle under the dealer program, plus insurance and taxes or a Clemson Athletics car stipend. He could also earn up to another $95,000 in incentive bonuses should Clemson win another national championship.

