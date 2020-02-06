Clemson's BOT approves raise for Tony Elliott

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a $600,00 raise Thursday for the 2020 football season at Clemson University’s Board of Trustees meeting at the Madren Center in Clemson.

The BOT’s Compensation Committee officially approved a new three-year contract for Elliott, which will value at $5.1 million, an average of $1.7 million through the life of the contract.

Elliott’s $1.7 million deal, as well contracts for other football coaches and staff personnel was approved by the BOT on Thursday. Clemson’s offensive coordinator will make $1.6 million this coming season.

Clemson is 70-5 since Elliott became co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott in December of 2014. This past December Scott left Clemson to become the head coach at South Florida.

In 2019, Elliott made $1 million, which was tied for 20th nationally among all assistant coaches, according to USA TODAY Sports. Elliott’s raise will now rank him as the second highest paid offensive coordinator in the country, behind Texas’ Mike Yurcich who will make $1.7 million in 2020.

The new raise moves Elliott into the top 10 nationally overall for assistant coaches. He moves into seventh place overall, just ahead of Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who is currently making $1.55 million.

Sarkisian was the highest paid offensive coordinator in 2019.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had a year added back to his existing contract. The added year will increase Venables’ contract to $12 million, still the largest contract of any assistant coach in the country in regard to total value.

Though Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele just signed a new contract worth $2.5 million, it is just a three-year deal that will total $7.5 million. Venables is expected to make $2.4 million per year, but his contract is a five-year deal which totals $12 million.

Elliott and Venables are not the only football coaches having their contracts updated. Brandon Streeter, who will take on a new title as Clemson’s passing game coordinator, got a raise that moves his yearly salary to $590,000 per year.

Streeter had been Clemson’s recruiting coordinator since 2015 before assuming his role as passing game coordinator after Jeff Scott left Clemson to become the new head coach at South Florida.

New recruiting coordinator Todd Bates and new wide receivers’ coach Tyler Grisham also got raises due to their titles. Grisham, a former Clemson receiver who was an offensive analyst in 2019 on Dabo Swinney’s staff, will make $300,000. Bates’ raise was approved for $515,000 in 2020.

The rest of the Clemson coaching staff also received a raise or new details added to their contracts.

Last year, Clemson’s assistant football coaches made $7.41 million, which ranked second nationally as a staff behind Alabama’s $7.5 million. This coming season, Clemson’s 10 on field coaches will make $8.145 million in 2020.

Approval of contractual changes for Football Assistant Coaches and Administration

Brent Venables, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2025 Mike Reed, Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Add 1 year through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $495,000 to $540,000 Mickey Conn, Assistant Coach/Safeties Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Add 1 year through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $400,000 to $515,000 Todd Bates, Assistant Coach/Defensive Linemen/Recruiting Coordinator Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Add 1 year through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $375,000 to $515,000 Lemanski Hall, Assistant Coach/Defensive Ends Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Add 1 year through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $500,000 Tony Elliott, Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023

Add 1 year through 1/31/2023 Total compensation increase: $1,000,000 to $1,600,000 Robbie Caldwell, Assistant Coach/Offensive Linemen Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Add 1 year through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $570,000 to $640,000 Danny Pearman, Assistant Head Coach Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Add 1 year through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $505,000 to $545,000 Brandon Streeter, Assistant Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Add 1 year through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $500,000 to $590,000 Tyler Grisham, Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022

2 years through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $93,860 to $300,000 Joey Batson, Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023 Woodrow McCorvey, Associate Athletics Director-Football Administration Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Add 1 year through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $380,000 Thad Turnipseed, Director of Recruiting Operations & External Affairs Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Add 2 years through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $230,000 to $250,000 Mike Dooley, Director of Football Operations & Player Personnel Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Add 2 years through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $225,000 to $250,000 Jeff Davis, Director of Player Relations & External Affairs Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Add 2 years through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $220,000 to $250,000 Kyle Richardson, Director of Player Development Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022

2 years through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $113,166 to $210,000 Jordan Sorrells, Director of Recruiting Operations Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Add 2 years through 1/31/2022 Total compensation increase: $130,000 to $210,000

