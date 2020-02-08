In-state corner says Clemson offer would mean ‘more than most schools’

Mauldin (S.C.) cornerback Jeadyn Lukus is a name to keep an eye on as far as Clemson recruiting for the 2022 class.

A couple of the Tigers’ assistant coaches stopped by Mauldin High School during the January contact period to check on Lukus, and have expressed the desire to get him back on campus in the spring so they can continue building a relationship with him.

“It’s good,” Lukus said of his relationship with the Tigers, “but would love to get to know them even better.”

Lukus visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp last summer and then returned to campus as an unofficial visitor for the Florida State game in October.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound sophomore is planning to showcase his talents at the Swinney Camp again this summer and hopes to impress the coaching staff.

“I want to show my speed and ball skills, all that stuff,” he said.

Lukus received his first offer from Florida in December before adding offers from Virginia Tech, Duke and Appalachian State in January. He recently visited Virginia Tech and South Carolina and is looking to check out some more schools this spring.

Clemson has not yet begun extending offers to class of 2022 prospects, but if Lukus were to earn one in the future, it would be a dream come true for the local recruit.

“I grew up a Clemson fan and it would mean a lot,” he said. “More than most schools, because I grew up right up the street.”

As a sophomore last season, Lukus logged 32 total tackles, including three for loss, along with 10 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

