Swinney proud of how Tigers responded to defeat

Though Dabo Swinney was thrilled to see his former players—Sammy Watkins, Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O’Daniel—win a Super Bowl last Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs, he was also a little down for the San Francisco 49ers and their players.

Obviously, Swinney knows what it feels like to win and lose in the big game. He has experienced both emotions twice, including last month’s loss to LSU in the national championship.

“It’s tough! You put so much into it, but the season has to end,” the Clemson coach said. “But you know what? I would rather have to deal with that feeling than to never get there.”

Swinney likes the fact his 2019 team was still the ACC Champions, won the Fiesta Bowl and another playoff game.

“When you play in games like that, you play great teams,” he said. “We are 6-3 in the playoff era in those games. Those are hard. They are hard to win. You have to make the winning plays. There were some winning plays that we did not make, that they made so they won the game. But our guys competed. Out preparation was unbelievable. Just tremendous preparation, focus, commitment … I can’t be more proud of our team.”

Swinney is also proud of how the players he has coming back have responded since the loss. For the large majority of the team, especially his rising juniors, this was the first time they experienced losing a game. They had won a school record 29 straight games prior to the loss to LSU in the title game.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence opened his career as a starter with 25 straight wins. Obviously, it’s a Clemson record.

“From that standpoint, it was something that I paid close attention to, especially with Trevor,” Swinney said. “I have never experienced a loss with him, but he was amazing. How he handled it. How the team responded. You know! Back to work! It was a gut punch. They were down a couple of days and especially with our profession and what these kids are doing. We all come up short in life and we all have disappointment. We all fail, according to the objective. But most of the time, that failure, that disappointment is confined to a small group of people in the business that you have or your family. But with what we do, it is in front of everybody and you feel that, and you feel that pain and you feel that burden because you want to get it done.

“I have been on both sides of it. I know the agony of it, and I know the joy of it. But it is all good and it is all a part of the life and the journey. You have to love it all. You can’t fear that type of stuff, just grow. Either way, you grow and there is a decision and choice on how you respond. How you respond in a win, how you respond to a tough loss. Our team has been amazing. The leadership has been great and it has been good for me to be able to see that.”

Swinney admits he was kind of convinced there for a little that they may never lose again. However, he also knew at some point they were going to, and that is when he learns a little more about his players.

“We are probably not going to win the national championship every year, but hopefully we can be a team that has a shot year in and year out. If we can continually be a team that has a shot, then we will have those years where we will finish it,” he said. “Our guys have done a great job.”

