Tigers suffer disappointing loss to Indiana

Clemson got two runs from Marissa Guimbarda, including a sole home run in the third inning, but six errors and a couple of wild pitches did the Tigers in during a 5-4 loss to Indiana Saturday at the UCF Softball Complex in Orlando.

The Tigers, who won their inaugural game on Friday over St. John’s, have now dropped two straight games in the UCF Knights Classic Softball Tournament. They have been outscored 16-4 in back-to-back losses to Duke and Indiana.

Clemson is scheduled to play UCF at 3:30 p.m., Saturday. They will close out the tournament on Sunday against St. John’s at 9 a.m.

Clemson (1-2) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Goodwin doubled to left field with two outs to score pitcher Valerie Cagle and Guimbarda, the designated player.

The Tigers extend their lead in the bottom of the third as Guimbarda took a 2-2 pitch with one out off of Indiana’s Emily Goodin to centerfield for a solo home run. That gave Clemson a 3-1 lead at the time.

However, the Tigers could not hold onto the lead. Three fielding errors and a wild pitch did the Tigers in during the top of the fifth inning, allowing the Hoosiers to rally with two runs to tie the game.

Indiana, who scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, regained the lead in the sixth inning when a one-out double by Bella Norton brought home Annika Baez with the go-ahead run. The Hoosiers added to their lead when another wild pitch and a fielding error allowed pinch runner Caraline Woodall to score.

Cagle (0-2) suffered the loss in the circle for Clemson. She gave up five runs, three of which were earned, on six hits. She had three strikeouts and did not walk any batters. At one point, starting in the first inning and through the fourth, she retired 11 of 12 batters.

Clemson rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning when Guimbarda drove in her second run of the game with two outs. But with Carlee Shannon representing the tying run on third, the Tigers could not bring her home as they lost their second straight game.

