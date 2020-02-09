Clemson-Notre Dame Photo Gallery

Clemson fell to Notre Dame, 61-57, Sunday evening at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.
Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!
Clemson fell to Notre Dame, 61-57, Sunday evening at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.
Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media following Sunday’s 61-57 loss to Notre Dame at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers lost the game despite limiting Notre Dame to 21-of-50 shooting, (…)
With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021. In our Looking (…)
Notre Dame got 18 points from Rex Pflueger and 14 points from John Mooney as the Irish beat Clemson 61-57 Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The loss was the Tigers’ third straight and snapped (…)
A furious second-half comeback made for a riveting finish at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday, as Clemson erased a 20-point deficit and nearly pulled out a win over Boston College. However, the Eagles (…)
Seven former Clemson players are headed to Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 23 to March 2. The list of players that will be representing Clemson at the combine includes offensive linemen (…)
Though Clemson lost for a second consecutive game this past Wednesday night at Virginia, it ultimately could be a blessing in disguise. Why? The Tigers might have seen the maturation process of its young point (…)
Raheim Jeter looks like he will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the Palmetto State for his recruiting class. Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect from Spartanburg (S.C.) (…)
Clemson rallied from a five-run deficit Sunday with 15 unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to beat St. John’s, 19-9, to close out the UCF Black & Gold Softball Tournament in Orlando. Trailing (…)
Despite losing an All-American and an All-ACC performer at the two safety spots from the 2019 squad, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels very good about the guys who are replacing them. Tanner Muse and (…)
Most of the players in Clemson’s 2020 signing class have already arrived on campus and started their college careers. Fifteen of the Tigers’ 23 signees enrolled early in January, giving themselves a (…)