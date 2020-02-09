Brownell: 'We guarded them about as well as we can'

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media following Sunday’s 61-57 loss to Notre Dame at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers lost the game despite limiting Notre Dame to 21-of-50 shooting, including 10-of-28 from behind the arc.

Clemson led by as many as seven points in the second half and got 16 points from Alex Hemenway and Tevin Mack. The Tigers’ had an opportunity to win the game without leading scorer Aamir Simms, who missed the game due to the flu.

Watch Brownell’s postgame interview on TCITV.