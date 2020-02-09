Late run lifts Notre Dame over Tigers

Notre Dame got 18 points from Rex Pflueger and 14 points from John Mooney as the Irish beat Clemson 61-57 Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The loss was the Tigers’ third straight.

Clemson was led by Alex Hemenway’s and Tevin Mack’s 16 points. The loss dropped Clemson to 11-12 overall and 5-8 in ACC play. Notre Dame improved to 15-8 overall and 6-6 in the ACC.

Pflueger made a dagger three from the top to extend the Irish’s lead to 57-52 with 1:07 to play in the game.

Hemenway tied the game at 50 with two free throws with 4:04 to play in the game, but Notre Dame got back-to-back baskets from Gibbs and Pflueger to take a 54-50 lead with 3:14 to go in the game.

Hemenway’s three-pointer from the right wing brough the Tigers within two, 50-48, 4:54 to play in the game.

Notre Dame broke a 43-43 tie when John Mooney make a three from the right side while being fouled by Mack. The forward convert the three to give the Irish a 47-43 lead with 5:54 to go.

Clemson led 29-27 at the break despite making just 5-of-19 shots from behind the arc.

Notre Dame led for the majority of the half and even had a seven-point lead on two different occasions. But the Tigers hung close and eventually grabbed the lead for the first time, 20-19, on a Hemenway three with 3:40 to play in the half.

The Tigers also led following a Trapp three-pointer with 3:01 to go and then Trey Jemison’s jump hook with 36 seconds to play for its 29-27 advantage at halftime.

Clemson shot just 33 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including their 5-fo-19 effort from three. The Tigers shot just 26 percent from three-point range in the first half.

The Tigers will play at Pittsburgh Wednesday at 9 p.m.