Offer would make Clemson instant favorite for in-state QB

Raheim Jeter looks like he will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the Palmetto State for his recruiting class.

Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect from Spartanburg (S.C.) High School has already collected more than a half dozen FBS scholarship offers including several from Power Five programs.

Although Jeter is getting a lot of college attention at a young age, he is still in the early stages of his recruiting process. He visited Virginia Tech for a junior day in January but doesn’t currently have any other visits on the calendar.

“Not any right now,” he said. “I’m more focused on getting settled at my new school and getting ready for spring ball.”

Jeter enrolled at Spartanburg High last month after transferring from Greer, where he went 69-of-152 passing for 734 yards and five touchdowns with 13 interceptions in seven games as a freshman last season.

Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Memphis and Charlotte have all offered Jeter, while Clemson is among other schools showing interest and hosted him as an unofficial visitor for the Charlotte game last September.

The Tigers don’t extend offers to freshmen or sophomore recruits, but they have expressed to Jeter that he is high on their board for the 2023 class.

“From what I’ve been told by them, they really, really like me, I’m just young right now and they don’t offer young players,” Jeter said. “As soon as it’s my time, I’m one of their main guys.”

“If they were to offer me, it would put them over any other school right away,” he added. “I’m still going to evaluate every school the same way before I make my final decision.”

Jeter doesn’t have to worry about making his decision anytime soon but already knows what he is looking for in a school.

“Some things I’ll definitely look into when it comes time to make my decision will be the coaching staff, the nutritionist, the academic side of the school as well as overall student-athlete experience,” he said.

Jeter is very high on Clemson and said he will likely return to campus in June to take part in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp.

“Everything about Clemson is phenomenal!” he said. “From the structure, the coaches, the facilities to the athletics. It’s just an all-around great place to be.”

