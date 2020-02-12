Clemson Softball put on quite the show in home openers

Though Clemson split its doubleheader against Western Carolina on Wednesday, the day overall was a success. With a packed house for both games, there was a ton of excitement for Clemson Softball, as it hosted its first two home games at the Clemson Softball Stadium.

Behind a no-hitter from Logan Caymol and two hits and three RBIs from Valerie Cagle, the Tigers beat Western Carolina, 8-0, in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Caymol’s no-hitter was the first for the Clemson program, as well.

The Catamounts won Game 1, 2-0, earlier in the day.

Even in the loss, the Tigers (3-4) played well. Cagle allowed just one earned run on four hits in the circle, while shortstop Hannah Goodwin had two hits. Unfortunately, Clemson could not get the big hits in the opener as it was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Watch Clemson head coach John Rittman, along with players Cammy Pereira, Logan Caymol and Valerie Cagle speak to the media in the postgame interviews.