Top in-state prospect eager to impress Tigers

The top-ranked prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2022 class is Greer (S.C.) wide receiver Jaleel Skinner.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore picked up offers from Wake Forest and Appalachian State in January to go with previous offers from South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Clemson is among other major Power Five programs showing interest in Skinner, who plans to showcase his skills at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I can’t wait to get up there and participate in the camp,” he told The Clemson Insider.

It will be Skinner’s first time camping at Clemson, so he is eager to put his talent on display and try to impress the coaching staff in hopes of potentially earning an offer.

“I’m hoping to go out and prove that I’m the No. 1 player in the state,” said Skinner, who runs an excellent 4.53 40-yard dash for his size and has a 34-inch vertical jump.

Clemson hosted Skinner for a game last season and then stopped by his school during the January contact period. Skinner said he wants to return to Clemson for another unofficial visit and is also looking to visit Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and App State.

Skinner most recently visited South Carolina for its junior day on Feb. 1 and feels the Gamecocks are one of the teams recruiting him hardest in the early going, along with the Hokies.

“I still feel the same way,” he said, “but I feel as if my recruiting is going to really open up this summer.”

Clemson is the dream offer for Skinner, who lives about an hour away from the school, and he is hoping to eventually receive an offer from the Tigers.

“They would be really high on my list for my recruitment and it would mean a lot to me,” he said.

Added Skinner: “I love the way that they are putting WRs in the NFL and I think of Clemson as WRU.”

Skinner is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 1 prospect from South Carolina, No. 13 receiver nationally and No. 82 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

