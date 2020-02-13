Lady Tigers skid continues

Wake Forest out-rebounded Clemson by eight in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night as the Lady Tigers’ losing streak stretched to eight straight games.

They fell to the Demon Deacons 66-52 despite an above average shooting day including 50-percent shooting from beyond the arch.

Clemson head coach Amanda Butler thought her team came out strong but faltered down the stretch defensively.

“We committed a lot of turnovers. That was really costly. It’s hard to overcome. When you’re playing against a team that can really score, you can’t keep giving them the ball back,” Butler said. “We didn’t protect the ball like we needed to. It’s very disappointing, but we’ll get ready to play on Sunday.”

In the first quarter Clemson fought for the upper hand with the Demon Deacons and led 12-9 with 5:34 left in the period. But, Wake Forest surged forward on a 12-2 run to close the quarter with a 21-14 advantage.

The Demon Deacons finished with three scorers in double figures including Ivana Raca with 23, Alex Sharp with 14 and Ona Udoh with 10. The Lady Tigers were led by freshman Amari Robinson who score 14 before leaving the game in the second half.

Wake Forest (13-12, 6-8 ACC) continued its run into the second quarter and extended its led to 35-24 at the halftime break.

The Deacs rolled at the start of the second half when they jumped out to a 9-0 run after the break to gain its largest lead of the game at 44-24 with just under eight minutes to play in the third period. Clemson kept the damage to a minimum and entered the fourth trailing 55-40.

Wake Forest cruised thought the final period of play and closed out a 66-52 win.

Clemson (7-18, 3-11 ACC) returns to action on Sunday at 1 p.m. as it faces Miami in Littlejohn Coliseum.