Swinney says incoming DT Williams will be a fan favorite

Tre Williams may not be a household name right now, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes the incoming freshman defensive tackle will be a fan favorite before long.

“Clemson people are going to love him,” Swinney said last week.

Clemson fans will like what Williams (6-3, 300) brings to the table on the field as an interior defensive lineman, but what makes him even more likeable is his personality that reminds Swinney of one of his former star D-linemen.

“He’s got a big personality,” Swinney said. “He’s a very self-aware kid, very smart, and a dynamic-type player. He’s got a little bit of a Christian Wilkins type of personality in that he’s kind of a natural leader and things like that.”

Williams, a four-star prospect, signed with Clemson in December and will enroll at the school this summer. The native of Windsor, Conn., went to St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn., before transferring to St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., for his final two years.

Last month, Swinney traveled to D.C. for an in-home visit with Williams, his mother and the host family that he has been living with while attending St. John’s, a private Catholic school.

“His mom came in … because he’s been living with a host mom and dad, but they’re all family and friends,” Swinney said. “He’s from Connecticut, goes to school in D.C. at a great school up there. So awesome, awesome support group, and we just had the best time last week having dinner and hanging out.”

A top-100 national prospect per multiple recruiting services, Williams is ranked as high as the No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 44 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class by ESPN.

Williams fractured his left shoulder last August and missed a handful of games as a senior but is expected to be recovered from surgery by the time he arrives on campus in June.

“He’s coming off of surgery and he’s getting better,” Swinney said. “He’s still got a little ways, but by summer he should be able to be cut loose full speed. But I think he’s a guy that can play the nose, he can play the 3-technique, he can do a little bit of it all. He’s got a good high football IQ and going to be an exciting young player.”

