Countdown to first pitch: Clemson begins its 123rd season

Baseball

Clemson begins its 123rd season with a three-game home series against Liberty this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

SERIES SETUP

  • Who –Liberty (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)
    • Best Ranking – LIB – NR; CU – NR
    • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
    • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
    • Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday)
    • Video Announcers – Tim Bourret (Friday), Marty Clary (Saturday), Fred Cunningham (Saturday), Pete Yanity (Friday)
    • Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM, 97.5 FM), ESPN Upstate
    • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn (Friday, Sunday)

SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Liberty leads 6-2 (1988-14)
• Record at Clemson – Liberty leads 3-2 (1988-14)

STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – LHP Mason Meyer (LIB) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly (CU)
• Saturday – RHP Noah Skirrow (LIB) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)
• Sunday – LHP Joe Adametz III (LIB) vs. RHP Spencer Strider (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson had a 35-26 overall record and 15-15 ACC mark in 2018.
• The Tigers are led by fifth-year Head Coach Monte Lee, who has won 67 percent (168-83) of his games in Tigertown.
• Clemson begins the season with a nine-game homestand and 16 of its first 18 games at home.

LIBERTY OVERVIEW
• Liberty is led by fourth-year Head Coach Scott Jackson.
• The Flames had a 43-21 overall record and 15-9 Atlantic Sun Conference mark, good second place, in 2019.
• They hit .272 with a .382 on-base percentage and 57 steals, a 3.63 ERA and .976 fielding percentage in 2019.

QUICK HITS
• Clemson has only two seniors (Sheldon Reed, Carson Spiers) on the 2020 roster.
• The Tigers begin their 123rd season of baseball with 2,877 wins, tied for eighth (with North Carolina) in Division I history.
• Clemson was picked to finish tied for fourth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.

SCORING STREAK
• Clemson has scored at least one run 106 consecutive games.
• The 106-game streak is the eighth-longest active streak in the nation.
• The last time Clemson was shut out was on March 16, 2018, when No. 10 NC State blanked the Tigers 4-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
• Eastern Kentucky (161), Oklahoma State (135), New Orleans (126), Kentucky (119) and Louisiana (117) have the five-longest active streaks.
• Illinois State (113) and Nevada (108) also have longer streaks than Clemson, which has the ACC’s longest active streak.
• The Clemson record for longest streak scoring at least one run is 232, set between May 10, 1982 to May 3, 1986.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

Home