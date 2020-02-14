Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson extended a few new scholarship offers this week to prospects in the 2021 class.

The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers right here:

Jaylin Smith, 2021 ATH, Mission Hills, Calif. (Bishop Alemany)

Height, weight: 5-11, 180

Star ratings: 3-star (ESPN); 3-star (Rivals); 3-star (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Monday, Feb. 10

Other Power Five offers: Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Texas, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Clemson has had a lot of success recruiting players from the state of California recently and made another move for a Golden State standout earlier this week when it offered Smith, a hybrid safety/athlete. Smith told TCI that the offer was “huge” for him, adding that he has always “looked at Clemson as a prestigious school and program.”

Smith told us that Clemson is one of his top schools right now, along with Washington, Southern Cal, Texas, Arizona State, Oregon, Florida and Notre Dame. He only recently started communicating with Clemson but says the Tigers have staying power in his recruitment: “After offering, Tigers will remain a top school for me throughout my process in making a big-time decision.” According to Smith, distance will not be a factor in his decision.

The only visit Smith has scheduled right now is one to Arizona State on March 23, but he plans to check out Clemson this spring.

Height, weight: 5-11, 170

Star ratings: 3-star (Rivals); NR (247Sports); NR (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Thursday, Feb. 13

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia Tech

Rucker’s recruitment has taken off since the turn of the calendar year as he has racked up a bunch of major offers, one of the biggest of which came from Clemson. “Getting the offer from Clemson was a blessing,” he told TCI. “Still hasn’t hit me that one of the best football programs in the country has offered me.”

Rucker began hearing from members of the coaching staff a few days ago and is now planning to visit Clemson this spring. Because Rucker is in the early stages of his recruitment, he is not ready to name any favorites right now. The fast and explosive defensive back is an excellent cover corner and has the versatility to play the free/strong safety and nickel positions as well.

Ryan Barnes, 2021 CB, Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard)

Height, weight: 6-2, 175

Star ratings: 3-star (Rivals); 3-star (247Sports); NR (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Friday, Feb. 14

Other Power Five offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Barnes has seen his stock soar over the past month while picking up offers from big-time programs such as LSU, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State and most recently Clemson. Barnes has been in contact with the Tigers for a few weeks and is scheduled to attend their next junior day on March 7. Clemson loves what Barnes brings to the table as a corner with his length, athleticism, ball skills and aggressive style of play. In addition to Clemson, Barnes is set to visit a number of other schools this spring including Tennessee, Penn State and Michigan.

Philip Riley, 2021 CB, Valrico, Fla. (Bloomingdale)

Height, Weight: 6-0, 190

Star ratings: NR (247Sports); NR (Rivals); NR (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Friday, Feb. 14

Other Power Five offers: Boston College, Maryland

Riley received his biggest offer to date from Clemson today. The Tigers join Boston College, Maryland, USF, FIU, Bowling Green, Southern Miss and Toledo as Riley’s other reported FBS offers. Riley visited Clemson last September for the Charlotte game.

