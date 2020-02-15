14-run second inning lifts Tigers past Maryland

After scoring 12 runs in the seventh inning against St. John’s less than one week ago, the Clemson Softball team dialed up 14 runs in the second inning on the way to winning 21-2 over Maryland Saturday at the Clemson Softball Stadium.

The first-year Tigers, who are riding a three-game win streak, are now one win over .500 at 5-4 overall. Clemson’s explosive offensive performance was led by freshman right-handed pitcher/outfielder Valerie Cagle, who homered twice on the day, including a grand slam in the second and a three-run shot in the third, and infielder Bailey Taylor who also hit a grand slam in three batters prior to Cagle the same inning. Taylor went 2-for-2 on the day.

Junior Marissa Guimbarda got things started for the Tigers in the first after hitting a three-run shot to center field. The homer was Guimbarda’s 27th of her career, third of the season and second to center field in as many games, having hit one against Terps in Friday 5-1 decision.

Clemson cycled through the lineup twice in the top of the second as a total of 19 Tigers entered the batter’s box in the inning. In addition to both Bailey and Cagle’s grand slams, Clemson’s Grace Mattimore, MK Bonamy and Hannah Goodwin all recorded at least one RBI for the Tigers in the second. Bonamy finished Saturday’s contest 3-for-3 at the plate.

Maryland scored two in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back doubles down the left field line with runners on base.

Freshman righty Logan Caymol got the start in the circle and the win as she improved to 3-1 on the season. Caymol pitched 3.0 innings and retired nine of her 12 batters faced.

Clemson was designated the visiting team per Big Ten/ACC Challenge rules.

Up next, Clemson takes on Michigan State approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday’s game between Pitt and the Spartans, which began at 4:18 p.m. at Clemson Softball Stadium.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications