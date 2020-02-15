Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson softball hosts Maryland

The Clemson softball team earned another victory Friday afternoon winning its second straight game with a 5-1 win over Maryland as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Check out some great shot from the game in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

