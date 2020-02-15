Brownell: 'Our guys played at an elite level tonight'

Clemson got an historical win Saturday when it downed No. 5 Louisville, 77-62, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Coupled with the Tigers’ win over then No. 3 Duke on Jan. 14, it marked Clemson’s second win over a top 5 team in the same season. That has not happened at Clemson in 40 years.

Clemson was led by John Newman’s career-high 23 points and six rebounds. In all, four Tigers scored in double digits as Tevin Mack added 14 points, while Aamir Simms had 13. Guard Clyde Trapp had 10 points to go along with his nine rebounds.

“I am just really happy for our players. Those are two big-time wins against outstanding teams with great coaches,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. “Our guys played at an elite level tonight and the challenge is to try to sustain that, whether it is in Littlejohn or outside. We have to do a better job away from home.”

Watch Brownell and the players talk to media in his postgame press conference on TCITV.