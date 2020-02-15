Clemson offer ‘definitely a big one’ for Maryland DB

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard cornerback Ryan Barnes has seen his recruiting stock rise rapidly over the past month while receiving offers from LSU, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma and several other major programs.

On Friday, Clemson threw its hat in the ring when it extended another big offer to the class of 2021 prospect. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed informed Barnes of the offer.

“I got on the phone with Coach Reed and he gave me the good news,” Barnes told The Clemson Insider. “This opportunity is definitely a big one for me and my family. Clemson has a great school academically and the football program is outstanding as well.”

Barnes (6-2, 175) has been in contact with Reed as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables for the last few weeks.

“They’ve said that they like my length and how my film shows my aggressiveness, ball skills and my athleticism,” Barnes said. “Coaches have said how Clemson has a great football program and is a great school academically.”

Barnes will soon have a chance to check out the school and program for himself, as he is set to attend the Tigers’ junior day on March 7.

“That will be my first visit to Clemson,” he said. “I am very excited to get the chance to be there and experience it firsthand. It will be a great opportunity to interact with the coaches and see the facilities.”

Barnes also plans to visit Tennessee in March before going to Penn State, Michigan and East Carolina in April, while he is working to schedule trips to Virginia Tech, Duke, South Carolina, West Virginia and Arizona State.

According to Barnes, all of the schools on his offer list have been about even as far as communication and interest, and he says he has no favorites in his recruitment at this time.

“Right now, I’m just enjoying the recruiting process,” he added, “and gathering information about the schools that have offered and the others that I’ve spoken with.”

Barnes, though, admitted that the Tigers are “very high” on his list after offering.

“Clemson is a quality academic university with a family like environment,” he said. “I feel like it is a great place to play with the potential opportunity to get on the field, compete and have my skills developed.”

