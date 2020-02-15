Countdown to tip off: No. 5 Louisville at Clemson

Clemson will seek its 10th home victory this season when it hosts No. 5 Louisville at 4 p.m., today at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Of their 10 wins at Littlejohn this year, Clemson beat No. 3 Duke on Jan. 14.

The Tigers will be looking to record a second top 5 win in the same season for the first time since the 1979-’80 season, and just the fourth time overall. Clemson recorded at least two top five wins three times between 1975 and 1980.

The last time Clemson beat at least two top five teams in the same season was 1979-’80, when the Tigers beat three top five teams in the UPI Coaches Poll. The Tigers defeated No. 4 North Carolina and No. 1 Duke on consecutive Wednesday nights in January of 1980. Then in February of that season the Tigers downed fifth-ranked Maryland.

CLEMSON/LOUISVILLE SERIES HISTORY:

– OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 2-7

– HOME: Clemson leads series, 2-1

– ROAD: Clemson trails series, 0-6

– NEUTRAL: Series tied, 0-0

– LAST MEETING: Jan. 25, 2020 (L, 62-80)

– STREAK: Lost 2

SETTING THE SCENE BETWEEN THE TIGERS AND CARDINALS

The Clemson Tigers will seek its 10th home victory this season when it hosts the Louisville Cardinals.

The contest will be televised on ACCN with Dave O’Brien, Jordan Cornette and Katie George calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com.

CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES

Clemson won just its eighth game in program history by at least 20 points on the road against an ACC opponent. The Tigers topped the Pitt Panthers 72-52.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 17 second-half points against Pitt to help ensure a Clemson victory.

Alex Hemenway netted a season-best 16 points in a home loss to Notre Dame. Hemenway finished 5-for-8 from the floor with a season-high four 3-pointers. He played a season-high 19 minutes in the contest.

Tevin Mack turned in a career performance against Syracuse with 32 points and 10 assists. It was his second double-double and a career-best 32 points. The performance came via a career-best 12 made field goals.

Clyde Trapp was the Tigers’ second double-digit scorer against the Orange and he turned in career bests in points (17), rebounds (9) and assists (6).

Beating Wake Forest gave Clemson at least a break-even record in the season series against all four ACC schools from the Tar Heel state. It’s the first time since 1989-90 when Clemson was 1-1 vs. Duke, 1-1 vs. UNC, 1-1 vs. NC State and 3-0 vs. Wake Forest.

Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001.

With that win over Duke on Jan. 14, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson basketball history.

Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players. For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 61 games this season.

CLEMSON’S PROBABLE LINEUP

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr.

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J.

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C.

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C.

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications