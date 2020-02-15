Guimbarda home run lifts Clemson past Michigan State

It was a slow start for Clemson Saturday as Michigan State pitcher Sarah Ladd held the Tigers scoreless through the first five innings of the game. At the bottom of the 6th, Marissa Guimbarda put Clemson ahead with a two-run home run, sealing the Tigers win.

The two run shot by Guimbarda was more than enough for Tigers’ pitcher Logan Caymol to close out the Spartans as Clemson (6-4) defeated MSU 2-1 at the Clemson softball stadium.

“It was a great victory tonight after a very long day at the ballpark,” said Clemson head coach John Rittman. “Logan came and pitched her butt off and saved her best inning for the 7th.”

Redshirt freshman Caymol pitched a complete game in the circle for the Tigers, striking out five batters along the way while allowing just one run. Ending the game on a strikeout, Caymol improved her record to 4-1 on the season with the win.

“I just knew I needed to keep getting outs for my team,” said Caymol. “I was just pressing on no matter what and doing my best to not let that one run get to my head while getting outs for my team.”

Michigan State (1-6) took its lead at the top of the 4th off of a Laney Joyner triple that sent in Erica Holt who was walked just moments before.

Ladd was able to hold the Tigers to just two hits heading into the the bottom of the 6th, but Clemson’s first at bat of the inning Grace Mattimore was able to get into scoring position with a double. Just after, Guimbarda sent a lunar shot to center field for the 2-run home run and a Clemson 2-1 lead.

“It feels great,” said Guimbarda. “I struggled a little bit on Saturday but I don’t know, I guess it’s really about me thinking about my pitch. We worked a lot this week on hit and approach.”

Clemson will play Michigan State again tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.