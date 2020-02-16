Offer puts Tigers in front for Florida corner

This past week, Clemson dished out three offers to cornerback prospects in the 2021 class, including Philip Riley of Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla.

Riley (6-0, 190) received the offer from the Tigers following a phone conversation with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed on Thursday.

“He loves my press technique,” Riley told The Clemson Insider. “He thinks I’m a dog and I’m aggressive.”

Riley made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Charlotte game last September and now plans to return to campus for the Tigers’ junior day on March 7.

“When I first got down there, me and my dad, they gave us a tour and it was really amazing,” he said. “I loved their academics, I love what they do with the program and just the vibe there. So, Coach Reed reaching out to me and offering me was really special to me and my family. We’re really excited to get up there in March.”

Riley also has Power Five offers from Boston College and Maryland to go with FBS offers from USF, FIU, Bowling Green, Southern Miss and Toledo. Florida State, Virginia Tech, USC and Oregon State are among other schools showing interest.

According to Riley, BC and Maryland have been recruiting him the hardest, and he is set to visit both of those schools next month as well. His recruitment is in the early stages, so he does not have a timetable for his decision.

“There’s not a time right now,” he said. “We’re just taking our time with it.”

The Tigers have taken the pole position as the leader in Riley’s recruitment after pulling the trigger on an offer.

“To me, they’re pretty much No. 1,” he said. “They called my head coach this morning and they were talking about how much they love me and they’re really getting at me. There’s a lot of people whose offers are not committable, but they said this offer’s legit, so I’m really excited. I loved the program when I went up there and I’m excited to go back up there in March.”

Riley is originally from Washington and attended Lakes High School in Lakewood, Wash., before transferring to Bloomingdale in Florida.

Clemson offered two other cornerbacks last week, Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby’s De’Shawn Rucker and Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes.

