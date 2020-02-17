Clemson Announces 2020 Football Gameday Designations

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Athletic Department, in conjunction with the alumni association, student affairs, IPTAY and other campus groups, today announced special gameday designations for the 2020 football season. Clemson is celebrating its 125th season on the gridiron in 2020. In addition to the special games, Clemson is scheduled to host Fan Day on Aug. 16.

Sept. 12 vs. Louisville – 125th Season Kickoff

Clemson Football first took the field in 1896 and has since amassed 758 wins, three National Championships, and 25 Conference Championships. This game will be the start of a year-long celebration of the history of Clemson Football.

Sept. 19 vs. Akron – Family Weekend; Presented by Wells Fargo

Campus welcomes the families of students back to campus.

Sept. 26 vs. Virginia – IPTAY Day

Founded in 1934 and the nation’s oldest and most successful fundraising organization, this celebration is a way to honor and thank donors for their commitment to Clemson.

Oct. 17 vs. NC State – Hall of Fame Day

The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be recognized and introduced. The class will be announced at a later date.

Oct. 24 vs. Syracuse – Homecoming & Football Reunion Day; Presented by Founders Federal Credit Union

Homecoming is a tradition dating to 1922 in Clemson, and with it comes Tigerama, the floats on Bowman, and several other activities. The football program also welcomes back its anniversary teams – 1970, 1995, 2010 and 2015.

Nov. 14 vs. The Citadel – Military Appreciation Day & Senior Day

A day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served. The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the Hill.

Nov. 28 vs. South Carolina – Solid Orange Day

The Palmetto Bowl. Clemson and South Carolina have met every year since 1909, the second-longest streak in the nation. Clemson holds a 71-42-4 lead in the series.

In order to receive the 2020 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must have pledged and completed 50 percent of their IPTAY 2020 donation by Saturday, Feb. 15. Season tickets for both renewals and new orders go on sale Sunday, March 1 to IPTAY members who have renewed and completed 50 percent of their pledge.

Fanatics is having a President’s Day sale with up to 65 percent off site wide. Get your official Clemson gear right here!