How different will Clemson look on offense this year?

Clemson’s offense might look a little bit different this year.

How so?

The Tigers no longer have two offensive coordinators. With Jeff Scott now at South Florida as the Bulls’ head coach, Clemson has just one guy calling the shots on offense for the first time since the 2014 season.

Tony Elliott has been sharing the offensive coordinator’s duties with Scott since former offensive coordinator Chad Morris left to be the head coach at SMU in November of 2014. With Elliott and Scott both running the show, Clemson’s offense did okay for itself. The Tigers have consistently been one of the top offenses in terms of scoring points and total yards while Clemson produced a 70-5 record with those two sharing the responsibilities.

With Scott moving on, will the Tigers look a little different in 2020 than they did in 2019? Schematically, the answer is no. Clemson will still be a Power Spread Offense that will take plenty of vertical shots down the field.

However, with Etienne returning for his senior season, will the Tigers lean on the running game a little more than it has in the past?

Though Elliott has called the plays, Scott did have his input, along with head coach Dabo Swinney, on what plays the Tigers called. With Elliott now doing it all, you have to imagine he will have more of an influence on the overall offense.

Remember, just like in any business, every person wants to put their own personnel flavor on what they are doing. It let’s people know this is theirs. They are putting their stamp on it.

Elliott is going to be no different and it would seem getting the best running back in Clemson history back for his senior will influence how he calls plays and runs the offense through Etienne’s talents.

Yes, Elliott also has perhaps the best quarterback in college football on his roster in Trevor Lawrence, as well as talented wide receivers such as Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers. However, having a running back as dynamic and as talented as Etienne brings an element to the Clemson offense that few teams have.

Elliott will find a way to exploit all of these talents and have them working together and he is sure to do it in his own dynamic way that might have Clemson looking a little bit different on offense this year than it has in the previous five seasons.

It is sure going to be fun to watch.

