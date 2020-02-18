Brother of NFL Tiger talks recruitment

The youngest brother of former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen, Coconut Creek (Fla.) corner Trevell Mullen is on the radars of major college football programs as a talented prospect in the 2022 class.

The 6-foot, 150-pound sophomore holds several scholarship offers and is getting interest from other schools, though coaches are not yet allowed to contact him due to NCAA rules.

“Everything is going well,” Mullen said of his recruitment. “Nobody has been talking to me but there’s a couple college coaches (who) followed my Twitter.”

Mullen has not visited any colleges recently but has several schools in mind that he wants to travel to moving forward.

“Florida, Clemson, Georgia and LSU,” he listed.

Mullen has visited Clemson a couple of times in the past as a recruit and has been on campus a bunch of times overall to watch his brother play.

“I love the school and the campus,” he said. “The atmosphere is different.”

Mullen’s offer list currently includes Indiana, Oregon, Southern Miss, Kent State, Coastal Carolina and Toledo, with many more offers likely to come as he progresses through the recruiting process.

His recruitment is wide open in the early going and he has no favorites at this time.

“Not now,” he said. “I still have a lot of time, so schools are still coming.”

The Tigers would certainly be a strong contender for Mullen if they decide to offer in the future.

“When I make a top five and (if) I have Clemson they would definitely be in there,” he said.

As you would expect, Trevell and Trayvon have had conversations about Clemson.

“He told me it would be a good fit for me and I would fit good at the school,” Trevell said.

Trevell’s second-oldest brother, Tiawan, is a cornerback at Indiana who was an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer as a freshman in 2019.

