Clemson named National Basketball Team of the Week

Clemson named National Basketball Team of the Week

Basketball

Clemson named National Basketball Team of the Week

By 9 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson University men’s basketball was selected as the NABC Team of the Week for games played Feb. 10-16. The Tigers were the selection for Division I.

The Tigers won a pair of ACC matchups last week and improved to 13-12 overall and 7-8 in the ACC. Clemson started out the week with a dominating 20-point rout of Pittsburgh in which it made 13-of-22 three-pointers.

Then on Saturday, Clemson upset No. 5/5 Louisville 77-62 behind a defense that limited the Cardinals to just 34.8 percent shooting, including a season-low 14-point first half. The win marked the Tigers’ second this season against a top-five opponent and the second in the last five home games (vs. Duke, Jan. 14). John Newman III posted a career-high 23 points in the effort.

Clemson returns to the court on Saturday, Feb. 22 when it travels to Boston College. Tipoff from Conte Forum is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

, , , Basketball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the scheduled game between The Citadel and Clemson on Tuesday at 4 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 6 (…)

reply
1d

With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021. In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home