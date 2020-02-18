Clemson named National Basketball Team of the Week

Clemson University men’s basketball was selected as the NABC Team of the Week for games played Feb. 10-16. The Tigers were the selection for Division I.

The Tigers won a pair of ACC matchups last week and improved to 13-12 overall and 7-8 in the ACC. Clemson started out the week with a dominating 20-point rout of Pittsburgh in which it made 13-of-22 three-pointers.

Then on Saturday, Clemson upset No. 5/5 Louisville 77-62 behind a defense that limited the Cardinals to just 34.8 percent shooting, including a season-low 14-point first half. The win marked the Tigers’ second this season against a top-five opponent and the second in the last five home games (vs. Duke, Jan. 14). John Newman III posted a career-high 23 points in the effort.

Clemson returns to the court on Saturday, Feb. 22 when it travels to Boston College. Tipoff from Conte Forum is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.

