Tigers turn page, ready to roll with spring practice

Of course, a lot can change between now and August, when fall camp begins, but heading into spring practice Clemson will have 42 seniors and juniors on its roster, along with 78 freshmen and sophomores.

“That is just kind of the cycle we are in right now from a roster management standpoint,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We are ready to roll.”

The 2020 Tigers will get rolling a week from Wednesday (Feb.26) when they begin spring practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

Clemson welcomes back 13 starters overall, six on defense and six offense, plus kicker P.T. Potter.

“We got a lot to do from a quality control standpoint and really studying ourselves and re-enforcing the strengths and attacking some of the weaknesses and the things maybe we did not do so well,” Swinney said. “Obviously, we did a lot of good. It was a great year. We were one of the best out there offensively and defensively across the board and we have a good group coming back. But it is still a different team.”

The Clemson coaches have spent the last couple of weeks identifying what their expectations are for the spring. The goals and objectives for the offense, defense and the kicking game for spring practice as a group, but also positionally as segments. They have spent time looking at all of their data from the season and then studying other teams as well.

“That’s something we spend a lot of time in the spring doing and just trying to get better, all of us,” Swinney said.

Our course, it has been just five weeks since the Tigers’ 2019 season came to an end in New Orleans, losing in the national title game to LSU. Clemson has played for the national championship in four of the past five seasons, while winning two of them.

“It is kind of becoming our norm. We are the last off and we are, if not the first, one of the first back on the field. I love that,” Swinney said. “We are very blessed that we have a lot of time to keep practicing and basically staying in football shape when you go all the way as far as we did.

“So, turn the page, let’s get on the field. We have a lot of guys that are eager and are ready to get at it and that is what we are going to do.”

The Tigers will conclude the spring with the annual Orange & White Spring Game, which is set for April 4 and will be a 2:30 p.m., kick at Death Valley.

