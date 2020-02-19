Clemson-Furman postgame report

Clemson freshmen shined as the Tigers downed Furman 3-2 Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Head coach Monte Lee, freshman Mack Anglin, freshman Nick Hoffmann and Elijah Henderson talk about the victory.
Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Kevin Knowles has accumulated close to 30 Division I offers, including one from Clemson that he received after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer. The (…)
This time last year, everyone was wondering how Clemson was going to replace guys like Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Albert Huggins at defensive tackle. It did it by recruiting guys like Tyler (…)
Clemson picked up its fourth straight victory to open up the season with a 3-2 win over Furman in Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night as it utilized a lineup riddled with freshmen. The Tigers (4-0) (…)
Clemson claimed a 3-2 lead over Furman after scoring a pair of runs without a hit and effective use of small ball in the bottom of the fifth. Elijah Henderson and Kier Meredith reached base after a (…)
Clemson bounced back in the bottom of the first inning to trim Furman’s lead to 2-1 after an inning of play as Elijah Henderson scored on a sacrifice fly from James Parker. The Tigers responded well (…)
With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021. In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider (…)
In this day and age of college football, when teams are getting scrutinized more than ever before for non-conference scheduling, especially when it comes to making the College Football Playoff, (…)
As a child of the 1980s, hearing Tuesday Clemson and Georgia will renew their rivalry in 2021 brought back a lot of great memories. The Clemson-Georgia game is what really drew me to college football in the (…)
Simeon Price of Pensacola (Fla.) West Florida Tech is a talented athlete in the 2021 class with around a dozen scholarship offers. Price (6-0, 200) has recently been in touch with Clemson and received (…)
The youngest brother of former Clemson and current Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen, Coconut Creek (Fla.) corner Trevell Mullen is on the radars of major college football programs as a talented (…)