Clemson-Furman postgame report

Clemson freshmen shined as the Tigers downed Furman 3-2 Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Head coach Monte Lee, freshman Mack Anglin, freshman Nick Hoffmann and Elijah Henderson talk about the victory.

