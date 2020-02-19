Clemson gets creative, takes first lead over Paladins

Clemson claimed a 3-2 lead over Furman after scoring a pair of runs without a hit and effective use of small ball in the bottom of the fifth.

Elijah Henderson and Kier Meredith reached base after a hit-by-pitch and base-on-balls to lead off the side for the Tigers. Then James Parker laid down a textbook bunt down the first base line and reached on an error that scored Henderson to tie the game at two, Meredith advanced to third on the play.

Catcher Adam Hackenburg delivered the go-ahead run for Clemson on a sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Meredith and gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead after five innings of play.