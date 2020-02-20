Elite Kansas ATH reminds Clemson a lot of Isaiah Simmons

Clemson will be without the services of star defender Isaiah Simmons moving forward after the projected high first-round NFL Draft pick declared for the draft following his redshirt junior season in 2019.

However, the Tigers are now recruiting another talented athlete from Kansas who reminds them a lot of Simmons in Dasan McCullough from Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kan.

The versatile 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which currently considers him the No. 1 prospect from Kansas, No. 7 athlete and No. 83 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

“Clemson has been showing a lot of interest,” McCullough told The Clemson Insider. “I know they see me very similar to Isaiah Simmons, and we are both from the same place.”

McCullough is highly interested in the Tigers, as well.

“I love the program,” he said. “It seems like a family there, and from my friends I have that go there, they’ve let me know how much of a good place Clemson is to be. As for the football part, I love how they use players like me, as in Isaiah and how they don’t have him set in one position because they know he is a long athlete, and that’s how I think of myself.”

McCullough can play all over the field on defense as a free safety, strong safety, cornerback, middle/outside linebacker and nickelback. He lists over 30 offers already, with his offer sheet featuring schools such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal.

The Tigers do not offer sophomore prospects per their policy, but McCullough feels they are one of the programs showing the most interest in the early stages of his recruitment.

“Penn State and Clemson has showed a lot of interest,” he said. “Texas, Utah and Michigan.”

McCullough plans to visit Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas this spring, while he is also looking to check out Clemson at some point.

“I hope to get down there as soon as possible,” he said. “I love what Clemson is doing.”

McCullough’s recruitment is wide open right now, and he says he has no early favorites.

