Lawrence has learned how to embrace celebrity status

There is nothing routine about going to the grocery store for Trevor Lawrence. At least not like any other student at Clemson.

The All-ACC quarterback generally waits until the night comes and close to closing before he journeys to the grocery store. Why?

“I just don’t get any shopping done,” he said.

Lawrence has attempted to shop in the middle of the day several times, but he gets bombarded with autograph and selfie requests from admiring fans, which he gladly honors.

“I think it’s just part of it. It’s something I’ve gotten used to now,” he said. “It’s better this way than the other way. I’m glad people know me, but it definitely can be trying sometimes. But for me, I just want to use it the right way and use my spotlight the right way.”

When he comes into a store or a local restaurant, Lawrence is easy to spot. He stands at 6-foot-6 and his long blonde hair has become famous, just not in Clemson, but in college football.

It also helps that he is the starting quarterback for one of the most dominant programs in the sport. His face just isn’t recognizable in Clemson, but all over the country.

Lawrence has never been one to seek the spotlight, instead he has always let is play do the talking for him. When you’re 25-1 as a starting quarterback, won a national championship and played for another, while throwing 66 touchdown passes in just two years, you become recognizable.

“I’m kind of embracing it,” he said. “I learned a lot from Coach [Dabo] Swinney actually, how mellow he is around that area at Clemson. Everyone sees him. I think just watching him, how he’s handled it, I learned a lot by just embracing it.

“You’re not hiding from it. Definitely got to pick the spots of where you want to go and when you want to go somewhere, but just embrace it and try to use it the best I can.”

Though he does not seek attention, Lawrence knows it is a good problem to have and it’s a whole lot better than the alternative.

What is the right way?

“Just to encourage and be a good example for people, whether that’s kids, adults, whatever it is. Just show people that you can do things the right way and still be successful and have fun doing it,” Lawrence said.

And though he is having fun and he knows a lot of good things come from it, Lawrence admitted he much rather not have all the fame.

“That’s part of it. There’s a lot of good things that come from it,” he said.

One of those good things is seeing how his head coach handles it all … the fans, the autograph sessions, the interviews, the media requests.

“I get to see him every day, how he lives and how he interacts with people,” Lawrence said. “I don’t really get to see the other guys and how they do it. But just him, like I said, is mostly who I look up to the most in that regard.”

