What do recruiting rankings tell us about Clemson's season opener against Georgia Tech?

The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2020 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were ranked as recruits versus where the projected starters for their opponents were ranked.

In this article, we break down Clemson’s season opener at Georgia Tech on Sept. 3. Below is a rundown of the projected starters for both teams, as it stands now, and their high school star ratings and prospect rankings according to the 247Sports Composite:

Clemson offense:

LT – Jackson Carman (5-star, No. 17 national, No. 2 OT)

LG – Matt Bockhorst (4-star, No. 240 national, No. 17 OG)

C – Cade Stewart (3-star, No. 2021 national, No. 163 OT)

RG – Will Putnam (4-star, No. 101 national, No. 5 OG)

RT – Jordan McFadden (3-star, No. 819 national, No. 66 OT)

TE – Braden Galloway (3-star, No. 858 national, No. 41 TE)

WR – Joseph Ngata (4-star, No. 52 national, No. 9 WR)

QB – Trevor Lawrence (5-star, No. 1 national, No. 1 QB)

RB – Travis Etienne (4-star, No. 213 national, No. 15 RB)

WR – Justyn Ross (4-star, No. 45 national, No. 7 WR)

WR – Amari Rodgers (4-star, No. 117 national, No. 16 WR)

Clemson defense:

DE – Justin Foster (4-star, No. 156 national, No. 11 WDE)

DT – Tyler Davis (4-star, No. 137 national, No. 12 DT)

DT – Nyles Pinckney (4-star, No. 327 national, No. 34 DT)

DE – Xavier Thomas (5-star, No. 3 national, No. 1 SDE)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (4-star, No. 210 national, No. 15 OLB)

MLB – James Skalski (3-star, No. 680 national, No. 44 OLB)

WLB – Baylon Spector (3-star, No. 609 national, No. 45 S)

CB – Derion Kendrick (5-star, No. 26 national, No. 4 WR)

SS – Lannden Zanders (3-star, No. 781 national, No. 61 S)

FS – Nolan Turner (NR)

CB – Mario Goodrich (4-star, No. 114 national, No. 4 ATH)

Georgia Tech offense:

WR – Jalen Camp (2-star, No. 2273 national, No. 320 WR)

WR – Adonicas Sanders (2-star, No. 2340 national, No. 328 WR)

SLOT – Ahmarean Brown (3-star, No. 661 national, No. 86 WR)

LT – Zach Quinney (3-star, No. 1122 national, No. 57 OG)

LG – Jack DeFoor (3-star, No. 671 national, No. 60 OT)

C – William Lay (NR)

RG – Connor Hansen (3-star, No. 1410 national, No. 20 OC)

RT – Mikey Minihan (3-star, No. 1102 national, No. 55 OG)

TE – Dylan Deveney (3-star, No. 1260 national, No. 58 TE)

QB – James Graham (4-star, No. 332 national, No. 17 ATH)

RB – Jordan Mason (3-star, No. 1714 national, No. 93 RB)

Georgia Tech defense:

DE – Antonneous Clayton (4-star, No. 27 national, No. 2 WDE)

DT – Chris Martin (3-star, No. 944 national, No. 45 SDE)

DT – T.K. Chimedza (3-star, No. 558 national, No. 41 DT)

DE – Antwan Owens (3-star, No. 1632 national, No. 81 SDE)

ILB – Charlie Thomas (3-star, No. 667 national, No. 48 S)

ILB – David Curry (3-star, No. 1271 national, No. 91 S)

CB – Zamari Walton (3-star, No. 1194 national, No. 105 CB)

SS – Tariq Carpenter (3-star, No. 1653 national, No. 125 S)

FS – Juanyeh Thomas (3-star, No. 1470 national, No. 136 CB)

CB – Tre Swilling (3-star, No. 423 national, No. 43 CB)

NB – Kaleb Oliver (3-star, No. 525 national, No. 31 OLB)

Notes: When looking at the recruiting rankings, it is easy to see there is a vast talent differential between the Tigers and Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s projected starting lineups include only two former four-star prospects in quarterback James Graham and defensive end Antonneous Clayton, while Clemson has a total of 11 four-star prospects in its projected starting lineups. The Tigers also have four former five-star prospects that are projected starters, and Georgia Tech has none. Clemson’s projected starters include 10 players that were ranked as top-150 national prospects, while Georgia Tech has only one such player (Clayton, No. 27).

**All ratings/rankings according to the 247Sports Composite

