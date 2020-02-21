Guimbarda hits 2 home runs in Tigers' rout of Troy

Marissa Guimbarda hit two home runs and drove in four runs as Clemson beat Troy 10-1 Friday at the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic in Kissimmee, Florida.

The win snapped the Tigers’ two-game losing streak, which included a 2-1 loss earlier in the day against Villanova. The win improved Clemson’s record to 8-6 on the season. Troy fell to 7-4.

Valerie Cagle earned her third win in the circle, as she pitched the last three innings of the game, giving up no runs on one hit, while striking out six and walking none. In all, Cagle and starter Logan Caymol allowed just two hits with just one issued walk.

Besides Guimbarda’s two home runs and 4 RBIs, Clemson also got two hits, including a home run from Cammy Pereira, while Grace Mattimore also had two hits. Cagle helped her own cause with an RBI single in three at-bats, while MK Bonamy had a double and a run batted in as well. Hannah Goodwin also drove in a run with a base it. Alia Logoleo finished the game 1-for-3 at the plate.

After Troy led things off with a run in the top of the first inning, the Tigers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom frame. Pereira homered to centerfield to lead things off and then Guimbarda followed two batters later with her first of two home runs on the day, a two-run blast to left centerfield.

Clemson got an RBI double down the right field line from Bonamy in the third inning, as well as RBI hits from Cagle and Goodwin to extend its lead to 8-1 after three innings.

In the fifth, Guimbarda hit her second two-run shot, this time to straightway center, giving the Tigers a 10-1 lead. The game was called due to the eight-run mercy rule after the Trojans failed to score at least two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Guimbarda now has seven home runs already this season, to go along with her 19 RBIs. Both lead the team.

Clemson will play Oakland on Saturday at 1 p.m., from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It’s second game Saturday will be at 3:30 p.m., against Stetson.