Tallahassee DB set to visit Clemson soon

It’s been a big month for Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby defensive back Kajuan Banks, as the class of 2022 recruit received his first scholarship offer from Tennessee on Feb. 1 before picking up another offer from Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Clemson is among other schools showing early interest in the 5-foot-10, 170-pound sophomore, and members of the coaching staff stopped by his school during the contact period in January.

“They are interested in my work ethic and performance on the field and offseason work,” Banks said of the Tigers.

Banks has been able to visit a few schools recently and is planning to hit the road a lot more this spring. The Tigers will get him on campus for the first time next month.

“I am planning on visiting March 7th,” he said. “I’m very excited to see the campus and facilities and meet the coaches.”

Banks believes that Clemson, if it were to offer in the future, is a program that could help him accomplish his dream of playing football at the highest level.

“The Clemson football program has produced many players to the NFL and that’s my goal,” he said. “To get an offer from Clemson, it would mean a lot to me because they have a good name for sending players to the NFL and they just competed for the National Championship.”

The Tigers are looking at Banks as a versatile defensive back capable of lining up all over the secondary. He plays DB and wide receiver for Godby.

“I am a player that is versatile,” he said. “I can play anywhere in the secondary or even on the offensive side of the ball — good hips, good speed and great quickness.”

As a sophomore last season, Banks registered 52 total tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

