Top-100 Clemson signee Parks gives the latest

Most of the players in Clemson’s 2020 signing class arrived on campus in January as midyear enrollees, but the Tigers will welcome several more talented members of their freshman class to campus in June.

One of the summer enrollees is Walker Parks, a four-star offensive tackle ranked among the top 100 prospects in the 2020 class by all the major recruiting services.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Parks, who earned all-city, all-state, all-academic and Lineman of the Year honors following his senior season at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky.

“It was pretty cool, but awards are awards. Honored to receive them but I don’t think much about them,” Parks said. “They do show that I take care of grades and my athletics which I appreciate because I know Clemson values those two big time.”

After Parks signed with Clemson in December, he and his family welcomed head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott for an in-home visit in January.

“We had a really good time!” Parks said. “We had fried chicken and pecan pie and just hung out for a while. Pretty cool seeing the coaches at your house, it’s a weird feeling.”

Parks and Caldwell continue to stay in touch on a regular basis.

“We talk all the time, about the weather, about food, football, just about everything,” Parks said. “He said he’s proud and I keep him updated on my lifting and what not.”

As of Thursday morning, the 6-foot-5 Parks weighed slightly less than 300 pounds, and he wants to get in even better shape before joining the Tigers this summer ahead of fall camp.

“I was 295 (Thursday) morning with 19 percent body fat so I’m trying to get that down right now but I’m feeling great and strong,” he said. “I’ll be ready when the time comes, I just have to get ready to memorize all these plays!”

Parks can’t wait to begin the next chapter of his life and football career at Clemson in a few short months.

“I’m so extremely excited,” he said. “I’ll miss my family and friends but I’m ready to get out of here and start my journey.”

Parks is ranked as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals, while 247Sports tabs him as the No. 8 OT and No. 82 overall prospect. ESPN considers him the No. 13 OT and No. 86 overall player.

In 15 games as a senior in 2019, Parks did not allow a sack, notched 75 knockdown blocks and graded over 90 percent from his coaches five times.

After the season, Parks played in the Under Armour All-America Game in January at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

