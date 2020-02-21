Weatherly overpowers Stony Brook with 14 strikeouts

Clemson tallied another win to their name in Friday’s 2-0 win over Stony Brook. Today’s matchup marks the first meeting between the two programs, bringing Clemson’s record against the Seawolves to 1-0. Clemson got ahead early in the game with two clutch runs in the first two innings, but all eyes were on the Tiger bullpen, who put together a very impressive outing of 18 strikeouts to earn their fifth-straight win of the season.

All eyes were on junior lefty Sam Weatherly, who put together an impressive six innings of work. With his second start of the season, Weatherly dished out 14 strikeouts, while facing 21 batters, and finishing the night with a sparkling 0.90 ERA.

The Tigers struck first thanks to a grounded double play with bases loaded from Hackenberg that brought in Mac Starbuck in the bottom of the first.

Clemson continued to stay hot at the plate in the second with a single from Dylan Brewer. Thanks to a nice triple from Sam Hall, Brewer scored the Tiger’s second and final run of the night.

While Clemson left many opportunities on the table after the second, the Tiger’s bullpen absolutely dominated the Seawolves lineup, allowing just five hits and no RBI’s in nine innings of work.

The Tigers are set to return to Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina tomorrow for game two of the series versus Stony Brook. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.