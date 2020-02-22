Countdown to tip off: Clemson going for third straight win

The Clemson Tigers look to even their ACC record as it travels to Boston College tonight for a six o’clock tip at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Tigers, who have won their last two games, have had the last week off. Their last outing was an impressive 77-62 win over then No. 5 Louisville at Littlejohn Coliseum last Saturday.

Clemson (13-12, 7-8) heads into tonight’s game tied for sixth place with Syracuse, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech in the ACC standings. The Eagles (13-14, 7-9) are just a half game back and sit in 10th place in the ACC.

CLEMSON/BOSTON COLLEGE SERIES HISTORY:

OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 18-7

HOME: Clemson leads series, 9-1

ROAD: Clemson trails series, 4-6

NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 5-0

LAST MEETING: Feb. 23, 2019 (W, 76-66)

STREAK: Won 8

CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES

Clemson is 11-0 this season when scoring 70 or more points a game. The two games the Tigers have won when it failed to score 70 points was a 62-60 victory over TCU on Nov. 24 and a 68-39 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 20.

In Brad Brownell’s tenure as head coach at Clemson, the Tigers are a combined 45-2 when they allow 50 or less points to its opponent.

The Tigers have won their last 24 contests in which they have allowed 50 or less points (24-0).

Most recently, the Tigers held Jacksonville to just 39 total points (only 11 in the second half) en route to a 68-39 victory.

In just the Tigers’ second game of the 2019-20 season, they held Presbyterian to just 45 points, marking the first time this season they have held an opponent under the 50-point threshold. • Clemson went 4-0 during 2018-19 in such games.

The Tigers topped Pittsburgh with a 62-48 victory on the road on Feb. 27.

Clemson has been bitten by the injury bug in 2019, having many key players miss time due to injuries, which includes three starting players. For much of the season, Clemson has had as few as eight scholarship players active. Clemson has had players miss 63 games this season.

CLEMSON’S PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr.

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr.

G 15 John Newman 6-5 197 So.

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr.

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications