Draft analysis feels Simmons ‘will steal the show’ at scouting combine

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah feels former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons will steal the show at next week’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Simmons, who Jeremiah thinks will be a top 5 pick in April’s NFL Draft, is considered the most versatile player in this year’s draft pool.

“He is kind of this year’s Derwin James,” Jeremiah said on the NFL Network’s Total Access Show Friday night. “He can play all over the place. They play him at inside linebacker. He will play over the slot. He will play in the deep middle.”

Simmons of course was Clemson’s strongside backer and nickel back in last year’s defense. He helped the Tigers lead the ACC in 11 different defensive categories in 2019, while finishing third nationally in scoring defense (13.5 pts./game) and sixth in total defense (288.3 yds./game).

Simmons finished the 2019 season with a team-best 107 tackles. He had 16 tackles for loss, including eight sacks. Both led the Clemson team. He also tied for the team lead with 10 passes broken up and was second with three interceptions.

At season’s end, Simmons was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous First-Team All-American and the winner of the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

“He is long and ranging,” Jeremiah said. “He is going to jump about 40 inches. He is probably going to run in the 4.4s at 6-foot-4, 230-plus bounds. He is an absolute freak and he is going to be somebody that generates a lot of buzz coming out of the combine.”

Simmons is one of seven former Tigers invited to this year’s combine. The list of Clemson players also includes offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum, wide receiver Tee Higgins, safety Tanner Muse, offensive gaud John Simpson, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety K’Von Wallace.

Clemson is coming off a 14-1 season in which it advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship for a second straight year and for the fourth time in the last five years.

The NFL Scouting Combine will officially begin on Sunday, but the on-field workouts will not start until Thursday with the tight ends, quarterbacks and the wide receivers. Simmons’ on-field workouts will take place on Saturday. All of it can be seen on the NFL Network.

