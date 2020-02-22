Elite Alabama DL looks forward to visiting Clemson

During the contact period in January, Clemson made a recruiting stop at the school of one of the nation’s top defensive line prospects in the 2022 class, Khurtiss Perry of Park Crossing High in Montgomery, Ala.

“That was very special for me to know that Clemson was checking in on me,” Perry told The Clemson Insider.

Coaches from several other major programs visited Perry’s school last month as well to check on the 6-foot-3, 260-pound sophomore that is closing in on 20 scholarship offers.

“Alabama, Georgia, Memphis, Auburn and Tennessee,” he listed.

Perry has some unofficial visits planned for next month, including a return trip to Tigertown.

“This upcoming March, I plan on visiting Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Florida,” he said.

Perry visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and looks forward to getting back on campus.

“I’m just expecting a good family bond, have a good time and see how the team flows,” he said.

According to Perry, Clemson is one of the schools showing the most interest in him at this early juncture of his recruiting process.

“I’m getting a lot of love from Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, Ohio State, Alabama,” he said to name some. “There’s a lot of more schools.”

Clemson has not started offering prospects in the 2022 class yet, but Perry is firmly in the mix for a future offer from the Tigers.

“That would be very special,” he said. “It would mean a lot knowing that (they) want me on their team.”

Perry slots in as the No. 2 strong-side defensive end and No. 17 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class. He was credited with 151 total tackles, including 13 for loss and 11 sacks, as a sophomore in 2019.

