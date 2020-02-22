Where former Tigers stand in NFL Draft heading into combine week

The official start of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine begins Sunday with the first on-field workouts with the tight ends, quarterback and wide receivers starting on Thursday.

In all, Clemson has seven former players who have been invited to the combine. They include offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum, wide receiver Tee Higgins, safety Tanner Muse, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, offensive gaud John Simpson, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety K’Von Wallace.

Simmons is the headliner of the group as he heads into the combine as a solid top 10 pick. However, some NFL Draft experts think Simmons is already a top 5 pick and have moved him into the top 5 of their latest mock drafts.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Simmons going No. 4 overall to the New York Giants.

“He can rush the passer, he can stand up against the run and he can drop into coverage,” the ESPN analyst wrote in his second mock draft back on Feb. 4.

Besides McShay, the NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also has Simmons at No. 4 in his draft. Everyone else, heading into the combine has Simmons going No. 9 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, NFL Network’s draft analysts, Daniel Jeremiah, said Friday night Simmons is a top 5 to top 6 pick. He has not released a mock draft since last month.

“He is long and ranging,” Jeremiah said. “He is going to jump about 40 inches. He is probably going to run in the 4.4s at 6-foot-4, 230-plus bounds. He is an absolute freak and he is going to be somebody that generates a lot of buzz coming out of the combine.”

As for the other former Tigers, Higgins seems to be set as a top 30 pick in the draft, though one draft expert has him as high as No. 15 in his mock draft. NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks has the Clemson receiver going No. 15 to the Denver Broncos.

Higgins’ draft positions various at times. ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr., has him going at No. 21 to Philadelphia, while McShay has the New Orleans Saints taking him at No. 24 in the first round. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him falling to No. 26 where he has the Detroit Lions selecting him.

Jeremiah, Zierlein and the NFL Network’s Charlie Casserly have Higgins being selected at No. 22 by the Buffalo Bills.

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is a first-round pick in three of the high-profile mock drafts. Jeremiah and Brooks have him going No. 31 to the San Francisco 49ers, while Casserly has the Kansas City Chiefs taking him at No. 32.

Reuter, who has a three-round mock draft, has Terrell going No. 51 overall to the Dallas Cowboys in the second round. The only other former Tiger he has selected in the first three rounds is safety K’Von Wallace, who he picks to go No. 97 overall to the Eagles.

Of course, all of this is subject to change once the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is complete a week from Sunday.

